The WHO Won't Declare an International Emergency because of the Coronavirus from China

Society » HEALTH | January 23, 2020, Thursday // 10:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The WHO Won't Declare an International Emergency because of the Coronavirus from China www.pixabay.com

The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday that it will delay deciding whether to label the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus an international emergency, as the United Nations agency seeks more information from China, South China Morning Post reported.

"There was an excellent discussion during the committee today, but it was also clear that to proceed, we need more information.

For that reason, I have decided to ask the Emergency Committee to meet again tomorrow to continue their discussion, and the Chair, Dr Houssin, has agreed with that request.

The decision about whether or not to declare a public health emergency of international concern is one I take extremely seriously, and one I am only prepared to make with appropriate consideration of all the evidence." WHO Director-General said in a statement.

Doctors recall that the symptoms of coronavirus include runny nose, cough, sore throat and tightness in the chest. Headaches and fever may also occur, which can last for several days.

At-risk groups are individuals with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly. They have symptoms similar to those of pneumonia and bronchitis.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, China, international emergency, WHO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria