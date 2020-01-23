The WHO Won't Declare an International Emergency because of the Coronavirus from China
The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday that it will delay deciding whether to label the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus an international emergency, as the United Nations agency seeks more information from China, South China Morning Post reported.
"There was an excellent discussion during the committee today, but it was also clear that to proceed, we need more information.
For that reason, I have decided to ask the Emergency Committee to meet again tomorrow to continue their discussion, and the Chair, Dr Houssin, has agreed with that request.
The decision about whether or not to declare a public health emergency of international concern is one I take extremely seriously, and one I am only prepared to make with appropriate consideration of all the evidence." WHO Director-General said in a statement.
Doctors recall that the symptoms of coronavirus include runny nose, cough, sore throat and tightness in the chest. Headaches and fever may also occur, which can last for several days.
At-risk groups are individuals with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly. They have symptoms similar to those of pneumonia and bronchitis.
