Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny but Windy
January 23, 2020, Thursday
It will be mostly sunny but windy today.
A moderate, at times strong northwest wind across the Danubian Plain and the Upper Thracian Plain, will continue to blow, bringing cold air. Maximum temperatures between 3C and 8C, in Sofia - about 4C. Atmospheric pressure will rise and stay above average for the month.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.