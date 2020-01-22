Spectacular Presentation of Maxim Behar's "The Global PR Revolution" in Sofia

Maxim Behar's latest book, The Global PR Revolution, was officially launched for the first time in Bulgaria at the Greenwich Bookstore. Hundreds of guests, including managers of major companies, diplomats, journalists and academics honoured the event. "The Global PR Revolution: How Thought Leaders Succeed in the Transformed World of PR" was presented by Dr. Solomon Passy, ​​President of the Atlantic Club of Bulgaria, Prof. Lubomir Stoykov, PR and Media Expert, and Victoria Biserova, Managing Director of Enthusiast Publishing House, which publishes the book in Bulgaria.

Maxim Behar's "The Global PR Revolution" was initially published in the United States, where it achieved remarkable success. For two weeks, Maxim Behar's latest book The Global PR Revolution reached No. 1 of sales on Amazon in the fields both of Public Relations and also Sales and Marketing. .

"The Global PR Revolution: How Thought Leaders Succeed in the Transformed World of PR" is suitable for a very wide range of readers interested in the PR business that has evolved extremely dynamically in recent years - managers, students, PR experts, entrepreneurs or just curious readers who want to enrich their knowledge. The book also contains the opinions of 100 leading PR experts from 65 countries from 6 continents and this fact alone makes it unique because it gives a clear and accurate idea of ​​how this business is developing worldwide.

In The Global PR Revolution, Maxim Behar examines the innovative techniques in the public relations business, focusing on the impact of the Social media, fake news and the importance of the transparency, and makes predictions about the future of this intuitive, ever-changing industry.

The book promises its readers a clearer view of the modern PR reality, which is a prerequisite for successful business solutions.

The has already made many international experts call it The Global PR Bible for 2020.

"There are a few things that can make a person happy, and one of them is to see so many of his friends and people he has learned from, here, in this full hall. However, I am also happy that Bulgaria is the first country after the USA in which my book is published, and this was even one of my conditions for my American publishers from Allworth Press. I hope each of the readers will learn at least one fact, one sentence, one incident or an interesting case that can change either his business or even his life, ”said Maxim Behar, author of the Global PR Revolution.

"We are working with Maxim Behar for the second time and we are happy that Enthusiast is publishing "The Global PR Revolution" in Bulgaria. The book was very well received by readers" said Victoria Biserova, managing director of Enthusiast.

"Who can believe that a few decades ago in the small country of Bulgaria, was born a person who writes bestsellers and achieves the phenomenal international successes that we are all now proud of. In the Global PR Revolution, we see Maxim Behar in a new role as an influential author, and we are impressed by his mastery of storytelling," commented Dr. Solomon Passy.

"The Global PR Revolution" is a unique and exciting work that paves the way for global communications. Maxim Behar presents his views on the modern PR business extremely lively and energetic, but also very substantiated. The strength of his book is that it engages with the opinions and evaluations of world-renowned communication leaders such as Paul Holmes, Sir Martin Sorrell, and David Gallagher, " Professor Lyubomir Stoykov said.

"The Global PR Revolution: How Thought Leaders Succeed in the Transformed World of PR" is designed for a very wide range of readers interested in PR businesses - managers, students, PR experts, entrepreneurs, or just curious readers who want to enrich their knowledge.

The book can be purchased online from the Enthusiast website, as well as from the book's official website. "The Global PR Revolution" is available at the Greenwich Book Center, as well as at some of the major bookstores in the country - Orange, Booktrading, Ciela and others.

Maxim Behar is a globally renowned public relations expert, entrepreneur, writer, and Harvard Kennedy School graduate. He is the founder and CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc. He is the past president of the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO) and is currently a member of the executive committee. He has been awarded many titles, among them Global Chairman of the Year by the International Business Stevie Awards and Communicator of the Decade by the Association of Business Communicators of India. He is also inducted into the Global PR Hall of Fame in London. Bulgarian born and grown, he considers himself a global citizen.