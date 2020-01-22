BNR with a New Director General

director general of the Bulgarian National Radio in a voting held earlier today. He was appointed with 4 votes in favour and one abstention in the second voting of the media regulator, Bulgaria's Electronic Media Council has elected Andon Baltakov as the newof the Bulgarian National Radio in a voting held earlier today. He was appointed with 4 votes in favour and one abstention in the second voting of the media regulator, BNR said on its website.

In the first voting, none of the six candidates for the post of director general of the public broadcaster collected the required majority of three votes, as Andon Baltakov and the current interim director Anton Mitov received an equal number of votes - two each. Baltakov's supporters among the 5 members of the Council claimed that his program for development had won them over with being modern and visionary. His vast experience in some of the world's leading media outlets was also highlighted.

The election of a new director of public broadcaster came after the Council for Electronic Media terminated Svetoslav Kostov's term in office in October last year prematurely.