President Rumen Radev and Reuven Rivlin Discussed Partnership in Innovations and the Good Practices in Water Resources Management

Bulgaria: President Rumen Radev and Reuven Rivlin Discussed Partnership in Innovations and the Good Practices in Water Resources Management

Presidents Rumen Radev and Reuven Rivlin, who held a meeting in Jerusalem today, discussed bilateral partnership in innovations, security and the good practices in water resources management, the presidential press office reported. The Bulgarian President is visiting the State of Israel to participate in the commemoration ceremony of marking the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation and the Holocaust Remembrance Day. More than 40 Heads of State and Heads of Government from around the world are expected to participate in the commemorative event.

The two Heads of State noted the excellent bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Israel and also the high potential for partnership in the spheres of innovations, high technologies and economy. President Radev voiced hope that the third joint meeting of the governments of the two countries will be held soon, where concrete projects of mutual interest will be identified.

The talks also focused on the prospects for the development of the Middle East peace process, the necessity to strengthen the stability in the Middle East region and also the good bilateral cooperation in the sphere of security and fighting terrorism.

Bulgaria’s problems and the water crisis in a couple of Bulgarian towns were also discussed at the meeting, and President Radev voiced our country’s interest in Israel’s experience in using and protecting the water resources. President Rivlin commented Israel’s achievements in this area and expressed readiness to have Israeli experts assist Bulgaria.

The water crisis in Bulgaria was also among the topics discussed at the meeting between President Rumen Radev and the President of the Knesset Yuli-Yoel Edelstein. Later the Bulgarian President and the delegation he is heading will meet the leadership of the Yad Vashem Institute.

Tomorrow the Bulgarian Head of State will visit the company that manages the water resources and the waste of Jerusalem, the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, as well as the Mobileye autonomous car company.

During his visit to Israel, the Bulgarian Head of State is accompanied by his wife, Desislava Radeva.

