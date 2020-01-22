Elon Musk Wants to Move 1 Million People to Mars

He is ready to transport them with his spacecraft

Elon Musk revealed his plans for the exploration of Mars - he is ready to transport 1 million people with his spacecraft, Business Insider and BGNES reported.

The founder of the space company said that by 2050 he wants to organize the construction of a city of Mars for 1 million people.

In the fall of 2019, Musk introduced its interplanetary ship. It can fit up to 100 people and up to 100 tonnes of cargo.