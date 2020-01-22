Turkey Installs Thermographic Cameras at Airports as Precautionary Measure against the New Coronavirus

Turkey has prepared thermographic cameras and other precautionary measures against the spread of the new flu-like coronavirus, but there are currently no cases or patients at risk, the Health Ministry said.

The number of the death cases has increased to 9 with 440 confirmed cases.

Istanbul's new airport is a major international hub, serving more than 50 million passengers last year, and the Turkish airlines operate daily flights to destinations in China, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

"We have preparations, including taking a risky patient from China to our quarantine room and taking them to the hospital via a specially designated ambulance," Koca told the state-owned Anadolu news agency.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) did not recommend thermal cameras for Turkey, but we took all precautions anyway, including thermal cameras.", the statement added.

The virus, originating in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has already spread to major cities in China, as well as in the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.