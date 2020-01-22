Turkey Installs Thermographic Cameras at Airports as Precautionary Measure against the New Coronavirus

Society | January 22, 2020, Wednesday // 16:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Turkey Installs Thermographic Cameras at Airports as Precautionary Measure against the New Coronavirus www.pixabay.com

Turkey has prepared thermographic cameras and other precautionary measures against the spread of the new flu-like coronavirus, but there are currently no cases or patients at risk, the Health Ministry said.

The number of the death cases has increased to 9 with 440 confirmed cases.

Istanbul's new airport is a major international hub, serving more than 50 million passengers last year, and the Turkish airlines operate daily flights to destinations in China, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

"We have preparations, including taking a risky patient from China to our quarantine room and taking them to the hospital via a specially designated ambulance," Koca told the state-owned Anadolu news agency.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) did not recommend thermal cameras for Turkey, but we took all precautions anyway, including thermal cameras.", the statement added.

The virus, originating in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has already spread to major cities in China, as well as in the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: airport, Thermographic Camera, Istanbul, turkey, WHO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria