President Putin: Russia Needs Strong Presidential Power

"I think that Russia, with its vast territory, with many faiths, with a large number of nations, peoples, nationalities living in the country - you can’t even count, someone says 160, someone 190, you know, needs strong presidential power," Putin said at a meeting with the public.

He said the form of a parliamentary republic was common in the world, adding that in Russia it was theoretically possible but not expedient, Sputnik News reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday submitted a package of constitutional amendments to parliament less than a week after announcing a surprise plan to reform the political system.

The bill, which can be found on the website of the lower house State Duma's website, proposes changes, including the transfer of some power outside the presidency. The bill is scheduled to be discussed by the State Duma on Thursday.

Among other things, the Russian president suggested that the prime minister, as well as members of the government, be appointed by the president of the country after being approved by the State Duma. According to Putin, this will "increase the effectiveness of interaction between the representative and executive branches of government and to strengthen the role of the State Duma and parliamentary parties."