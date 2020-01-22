President Putin: Russia Needs Strong Presidential Power

World | January 22, 2020, Wednesday // 15:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: President Putin: Russia Needs Strong Presidential Power www.pixabay.com

"I think that Russia, with its vast territory, with many faiths, with a large number of nations, peoples, nationalities living in the country - you can’t even count, someone says 160, someone 190, you know, needs strong presidential power," Putin said at a meeting with the public.

He said the form of a parliamentary republic was common in the world, adding that in Russia it was theoretically possible but not expedient, Sputnik News reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday submitted a package of constitutional amendments to parliament less than a week after announcing a surprise plan to reform the political system.

The bill, which can be found on the website of the lower house State Duma's website, proposes changes, including the transfer of some power outside the presidency. The bill is scheduled to be discussed by the State Duma on Thursday.

Among other things, the Russian president suggested that the prime minister, as well as members of the government, be appointed by the president of the country after being approved by the State Duma. According to Putin, this will "increase the effectiveness of interaction between the representative and executive branches of government and to strengthen the role of the State Duma and parliamentary parties."

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Vladimir Putin, presidential power
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria