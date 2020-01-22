Eight Reasons Why You Should Go into Teaching

Are you at a crossroads in your life and wondering what you should do next? What you should do for a career might be one of the items on your to-do list that you’re thinking of changing - after all, many of us spend a lot of our waking hours with colleagues in our place of employment.

So, what about teaching as a career? Some of us may be reticent about becoming a teacher: we might be unsure of the demands, how to deal with a roomful of students, or whether we’d be any good at the job at all. If you’re thinking of changing your career or you’re looking at future job options as you enter college, then these are just some of the great reasons why you might want to have a fun and fulfilling career as a teacher.

1. You can inspire your students

When you go in front of your students every day, you never know what you will do or say that will go on to leave a lasting impression on them. You can probably remember something that one of your teachers may have said to you or your class that has informed your viewpoints and stayed with you all this time.

By using the full effect of your personality and your expertise when in the classroom, you can inspire the children you teach and help mould their minds. This is a sacred trust that teachers are given and is one of the benefits of working within this profession.

2. You’ll give back to your community

Many teachers enter education because they want to make a difference to their community and the world. This is a valiant purpose that you should keep in mind: no matter what challenges you may face in the classroom, your work will have positive consequences for your students and their families - as well as their futures.

3. You’ll be in an energizing environment

With a job that’s as challenging as teaching, it’s almost impossible to be bored or stagnant. Your brain will be working in creative ways to solve the numerous daily problems that you haven’t faced before. The innocent enthusiasm of your students will also remind you to smile during even the most frustrating moments.

4. There’s variety in your work

If you would struggle in a role where you have to do the same actions every day, then teaching is a great option. You will determine what your day will look like as a teacher, by creating lesson plans that will be best for your students. You get new groups of students every year, too, which creates even more variety - meaning you’ll have to think on your feet as you adapt to new personalities and obstacles each school year.

5. Teaching is fun

Teaching can be fun for those people who are willing to find the joy in the journey and put in the work. If you’re looking for a career that will keep you wanting to come back, then it’s important for you to do something you’ll enjoy day in, day out.

6. Your holiday times fit with family

One of the things about being a teacher is that your holidays will fit around raising a family. This will depend on what you teach and where, but you’ll mostly be taking your holidays at the same time as when your children will be taking theirs - which means childcare will be less of an issue.

7. You’ll have ever-evolving professional development

Teaching doesn’t have to start with you going into your classroom. This is a profession that, with advances in technology, is always evolving. There are so many different things that you can do when it comes to teaching that can supplement your income, such as:

Creating resources from which others can also benefit

Creating apps and online resources to supplement your teaching

Examining for an exam board

8. You’ll have lifelong learning

The person that learns the most in the classroom is you, the teacher - so by teaching, you are learning. You will also learn about the changes within the profession: syllabus changes mean you’ll be teaching several different items and broadening your horizons. This means you can pass on your wisdom to your students. If this sounds like the career for you, then think about getting your California teaching credential.

You can then begin your time as an empowered educator and become an advocate for diverse learners in both public and private schools.