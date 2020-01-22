Dirty Air in 9 Cities Throughout the Country

The concentration of fine particulate matter is above the limit.

Dirty air this morning in 9 cities throughout the country. The concentration of fine particulate matter is above the admissible limits in Sofia, Varna, Burgas, Smolyan, Ruse, Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Kardzhali and Gorna Oryahovitsa.

The pollution in Smolyan was 2 times above the norm at 4 am.