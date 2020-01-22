The US Senate Approved the Rules for Trump's Impeachment Process

The US Senate has approved the rules under which the impeachment process against President Donald Trump will take place, according to world agencies.

The rules were approved by a party-line vote - the resolution was passed with the support of 53 Republicans in the upper house of Congress, and the other 47 senators (45 Democrats and two independent senators) voted against.

The vote marked the end of the first day of the Senate process yesterday. It ended just after midnight today.

The Senate (by 53 - 47 votes) rejected Democrats' proposals to call a number of witnesses, including Presidential Chancellor Mick Mulvaney and former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton.

The impeachment process will be resumed today at 1pm (8pm Bulgarian time).