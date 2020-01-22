The US Senate Approved the Rules for Trump's Impeachment Process
The US Senate has approved the rules under which the impeachment process against President Donald Trump will take place, according to world agencies.
The rules were approved by a party-line vote - the resolution was passed with the support of 53 Republicans in the upper house of Congress, and the other 47 senators (45 Democrats and two independent senators) voted against.
The vote marked the end of the first day of the Senate process yesterday. It ended just after midnight today.
The Senate (by 53 - 47 votes) rejected Democrats' proposals to call a number of witnesses, including Presidential Chancellor Mick Mulvaney and former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton.
The impeachment process will be resumed today at 1pm (8pm Bulgarian time).
- » Elon Musk Wants to Move 1 Million People to Mars
- » President Putin: Russia Needs Strong Presidential Power
- » The EU is Launching a Pan-European Consultation on the future
- » Boris Johnson: After Brexit We will Put People before Passports
- » Pompeo to Mitsotakis: Greece is a Major US Ally
- » Iran has Requested Assistance from the US and France to Read the Ukrainian Plane's Black Boxes on its Territory