The BFSA Stopped the Import of Pepper and Pomegranate with Pesticides from Turkey

Since the beginning of the year, the Bulgarian Food Safety Authority (BFSA) has seized 27 118 kg of pepper and pomegranate imported from Turkey, the agency's press center reported.

During the official control of the Border Checkpoints, 13 618 kg of pepper and 13 500 kg of pomegranate of Turkish origin were seized due to the excessive content of pesticide residues. It was found after laboratory analysis.

Legal actions have been taken for the non-compliant shipments. The seized quantities of pepper were destroyed and the pomegranate was returned to the country of origin.

