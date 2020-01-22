Grigor Dimitrov Dropped Out of the Australian Open after a Tough Game
The best Bulgarian tennis player - Grigor Dimitrov was eliminated in the second round of the first Grand Slam Tournament of the year - Australian Open after a he was defeated by the 22-year-old American Tommy Paul by 4: 6, 6: 7 (6), 6 : 3, 7: 6 (3), 6: 7 (3). The game lasted 4 hours and 8 minutes.
