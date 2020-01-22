Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 8C to 13C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 22, 2020, Wednesday // 10:53| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It will be mostly sunny today.
Light to moderate winds will continue from the west-northwest, changing briefly during the day to west-southwest direction. Daytime temperatures will rise significantly to reach maximums of 8C to 13C, or even higher in places. Atmospheric pressure will drop but will stay significantly higher than the average for the month.
This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.