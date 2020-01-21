Gas Leak? Traffic in Downtown Sofia is Blocked

Society | January 21, 2020, Tuesday // 18:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Gas Leak? Traffic in Downtown Sofia is Blocked www.pixabay.com

The area around Sofia Theatre in the capital is closed off because of the strong smell of gas. At this stage, emergency teams are still unable to understand if there is a leak and where it comes from.

Bus lines 11, 404 and 213 will be with temporarily changed route, the Sofia Municipality reported.

The Interior Ministry said the area had been closed off. Fire and police teams are on site.

Expect details!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gas leak, sofia, Sofia theatre
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria