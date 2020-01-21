Gas Leak? Traffic in Downtown Sofia is Blocked
Society | January 21, 2020, Tuesday // 18:31| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The area around Sofia Theatre in the capital is closed off because of the strong smell of gas. At this stage, emergency teams are still unable to understand if there is a leak and where it comes from.
Bus lines 11, 404 and 213 will be with temporarily changed route, the Sofia Municipality reported.
The Interior Ministry said the area had been closed off. Fire and police teams are on site.
Expect details!
- » The Dam from which Pernik Gets its Drinking Water will Reach a Dead Volume in 2 Weeks
- » British Scientists Accidentally Made a Breakthrough and May Have Found a Cure for Cancer
- » The First Case of a Coronavirus in Taiwan
- » Bulgarian Food Agency Banned 50 Tonnes of Salmonella-Contaminated Poultry Meat
- » UN: Almost Half a Billion People are Unemployed or Have no Access to a Good Job
- » President Radev will Visit Israel to Mark the 75th Anniversary of the Holocaust