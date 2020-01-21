The First Case of a Coronavirus in Taiwan

Taiwan announced today that it has registered the first case of a new coronavirus, according to BGNES.

The disease was diagnosed in a 55-year-old Taiwanese woman who returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan yesterday, where the disease was first detected in December.

When she arrived at Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei, the woman had fever, cough and sore throat, and herself sought health officials to report her condition, the National Center for Disease Control said.

"We urge the population not to panic; this woman was taken directly from the airport to a hospital," the center wrote in a statement, and has contacted the World Health Organization and China.

The sick woman assured that she had not visited agricultural markets in China, or had contact with birds or wild animals in Wuhan.

All about 46 people who were on the plane - passengers and crew - were examined.

China has already registered about 300 cases of the disease, and six people have died in Wuhan.