Boris Johnson: After Brexit We will Put People before Passports

British Prime Minister Boris Jonson has stated that the immigration system after Brexit will put "people before passports"  and will be able to "attract the best talent from around the world, wherever they may be," he said.

This happened at the UK-Africa Investment Summit. Earlier it was announced that the UK will introduce a points based system lite the one in Australia.

He made it clear that if the system was going to be fair and would treat people the same wherever they come from.

Freedom of movement between the UK and EU is expected to end after the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020, BBC reported.

