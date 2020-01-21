Pompeo to Mitsotakis: Greece is a Major US Ally

The United States considers Greece a major ally and participant in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, cited by BGNES.

Mitsotakis's recent visit to the United States was "was a clear reaffirmation of the close ties and cooperation between our two countries," the letter said.

Athens is a key ally and major player in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans. The United States will continue to support the prosperity, security and democracy in Greece, Pompeo wrote, reiterating the position that Washington views Athens as a leader in Europe.

The US is closely monitoring the developments in the region and believes that anyone with an interest in the Eastern Mediterranean should seek a peaceful solution and "to avoid provocative actions and declarations that may be considered provocative."

Pompeo reiterates that the United States does not want escalation of tensions in the region, but candid dialogue that will lead to outcomes that respect international law,

In his letter, he also mentioned the signing of a defense cooperation agreement between the two countries and reiterated Trump's position that relations between the US and Greece are special.