Iran has Requested Assistance from the US and France to Read the Ukrainian Plane's Black Boxes on its Territory

Iran has said it has asked the US and French authorities to help them decrypt the information from the black boxes of the Ukrainian jetliner that was accidentally shot down, which has provoked anger in countries demanding the data to be analyzed abroad, Reuters reports.

Canada, 57 of which citizens are among the 176 people killed in the crash, said France should analyze the black boxes, one of the few countries that have this opportunity. Kiev wants the devices to be shipped to Ukraine.

Tehran has given mixed signals whether it will hand over the black boxes.

An Iranian Aviation Service official said on Saturday that they would be sent to Ukraine, but a day later he said they would be analyzed in Iran.

“If the appropriate supplies and equipment are provided, the information can be taken out and reconstructed in a short period of time,” Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said in its second preliminary report on the disaster released late on Monday.

A list of equipment Iran needs has been sent to French accident agency BEA and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, the Iranian aviation body said.

“Until now, these countries have not given a positive response to sending the equipment to (Iran),” it said. It said two surface-to-air TOR-M1 missiles had been launched minutes after the Ukrainian plane took off from Tehran, Reuters reported.