Bulgarian Food Agency Banned 50 Tonnes of Salmonella-Contaminated Poultry Meat

The Bulgarian Food Agency has established consignments of more than 50 tonnes of salmonella-contaminated poultry meat imported from Poland, BNR reported.

The meat produced in Poland has been banned from distribution and is not allowed to be traded on the Bulgarian market. It has been identified as part of the enhanced controls undertaken by the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency after 100 tonnes of chicken infected with salmonella was imported from Poland to the Bulgarian market in December 2019.