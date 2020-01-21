Bulgarian Food Agency Banned 50 Tonnes of Salmonella-Contaminated Poultry Meat

Society » HEALTH | January 21, 2020, Tuesday // 17:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Food Agency Banned 50 Tonnes of Salmonella-Contaminated Poultry Meat www.pixabay.com

The Bulgarian Food Agency has established consignments of more than 50 tonnes of salmonella-contaminated poultry meat imported from Poland, BNR reported.

The meat produced in Poland has been banned from distribution and is not allowed to be traded on the Bulgarian market. It has been identified as part of the enhanced controls undertaken by the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency after 100 tonnes of chicken infected with salmonella was imported from Poland to the Bulgarian market in December 2019.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: poultry meat, salmonella, Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA), Poland
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria