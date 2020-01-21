Former Interpol Chief Sentenced to more than 13 Years in Prison for Corruption

Former Interpol chief Chinese Meng Hongwei was sentenced to 13 years and 6 months for corruption, world agencies cited, citing Chinese justice.

Country’s first head of policing agency abused his previous positions in China to receive US million in bribes between 2005 and 2017, Chinese court rules, South China Morning Post reported.

Meng, who was formerly China's deputy minister of state security, was also sentenced to pay a fine of 2 million yuan (about 260,000 euros), according to a trial at Tianjin No 1 Intermediate People’s Court. It says Meng accepts the verdict and will not appeal.

In March 2019, Meng was expelled from the Chinese Communist Party and removed from all official posts