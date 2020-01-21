President Radev will Visit Israel to Mark the 75th Anniversary of the Holocaust

From January 21 to 23, President Rumen Radev will visit Israel. The visit of the Bulgarian head of state is at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart, President Reuven Rivlin, to mark the 75th anniversary of the release of Auschwitz prisoners and the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust. More than 40 heads of state and heads of government from around the world are expected to participate in the commemorative event. This was reported by the press service of the Head of State.

On January 21, Rumen Radev will meet with his colleague Reuven Rivlin at the Presidential Palace in Jerusalem.

Later in the day, the Bulgarian president and his delegation will meet with members of the Yad Vashem Institute.

On January 22, Rumen Radev will visit the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, as well as Mobileye autonomous car company.

On January 23, the Bulgarian president will represent the country at the Fifth International Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Memorial. The official event marking the 75th anniversary of the release of Auschwitz prisoners and the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust is under the auspices of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. Later in Tel Aviv, Rumen Radev will attend the premiere screening of the Israeli-Bulgarian documentary "Next Generation" by Bulgarian director Dimitar Gotchev. After the end of the film, the Head of State will meet with representatives of the Bulgarian community.

During his visit, President Radev will hold bilateral meetings with his colleagues.

During his visit to Israel, the Bulgarian head of state will be accompanied by his wife, Desislava Radeva.