US and France Agreed to Extend the Negotiations on the Digital Tax

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump have agreed to extend the negotiations on the tax which France wants to levy on tech giants like Google and Amazon.

Thus, the danger of Washington imposing a duty on French goods was delayed because of the US's disagreement with the digital tax for US companies.

According to French news agency AFP, the source said the two presidents agreed to give talks a chance to "find a solution in an international framework" and avoid "a trade war that will benefit no one."

Earlier in the day, Macron tweeted that he had a "great discussion" with Trump on the issue.

"We will work together on a good agreement to avoid tariff escalation," the French president wrote in a tweet.

