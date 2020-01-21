Sunny Weather with Maximum Temperatures between 4C to 9C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 21, 2020, Tuesday // 09:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sunny Weather with Maximum Temperatures between 4C to 9C www.pixabay.com

In the morning, visibility will be reduced briefly in places in valleys. During the day, sunny weather will prevail, with more clouds before noon in eastern Bulgaria.

Light northwest wind, moderate in the Danubian Plain and along the Black Sea coast. Daytime temperatures will rise, reaching maximums of 4C to 9C. Atmospheric pressure is significantly higher than the monthly average; it will slightly decrease during the day.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Weather forecast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria