Sunny Weather with Maximum Temperatures between 4C to 9C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 21, 2020, Tuesday // 09:14| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
In the morning, visibility will be reduced briefly in places in valleys. During the day, sunny weather will prevail, with more clouds before noon in eastern Bulgaria.
Light northwest wind, moderate in the Danubian Plain and along the Black Sea coast. Daytime temperatures will rise, reaching maximums of 4C to 9C. Atmospheric pressure is significantly higher than the monthly average; it will slightly decrease during the day.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
- » China Bans Plastic Bags and Straws
- » Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 0C to 5C
- » Strong Earthquake in Greece
- » Code Yellow Warning for Fog has been Issued for 20 Bulgarian Regions Today
- » Elevated Levels of Fine Particulate Matter is Sofia
- » Weather Forecast: Fogs, Maximum Temperatures between 0C and 5C