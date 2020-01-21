Sunny Weather with Maximum Temperatures between 4C to 9C

In the morning, visibility will be reduced briefly in places in valleys. During the day, sunny weather will prevail, with more clouds before noon in eastern Bulgaria.

Light northwest wind, moderate in the Danubian Plain and along the Black Sea coast. Daytime temperatures will rise, reaching maximums of 4C to 9C. Atmospheric pressure is significantly higher than the monthly average; it will slightly decrease during the day.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.