PM Borissov Left for Switzerland to Participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is leaving for Switzerland to participate in the 50th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, said the government press office. This year meeting’s theme would be Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World. It will bring together 3,000 participants including US President Donald Trump, German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.



On the first day of the forum, Prime Minister Borisov will participate in a session on Dialogue on Western Balkans Diplomacy. The session serves as a follow-up to the strategic dialogue for the Western Balkans, one of the main initiatives on the Davos Forum agenda for Europe. Emphasis will be placed on regional cooperation in the context of the economic development of the region. Prime Minister Borissov will also participate in a discussion on Central and Eastern Europe, which will focus on the possible solutions that businesses and government leaders can find to promote sustainable growth and development.



On the first day of the forum, Prime Minister Borissov will attend a dinner given by Professor Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum.



On Wednesday, the prime minister will participate in an informal meeting of world economic leaders with a focus on the challenges to European competitiveness.



Prime Minister Borissov will also hold bilateral meetings during his visit to Davos.