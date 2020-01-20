President Putin Submitted a Package of Constitutional Amendments to Parliament

World | January 20, 2020, Monday // 17:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday submitted a package of constitutional amendments to parliament less than a week after announcing a surprise plan to reform the political system.

The bill, which can be found on the website of the lower house State Duma's website, proposes changes, including the transfer of some power outside the presidency.

Further information will be provided.

 

