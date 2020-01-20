Grigor Dimitrov Received a Marriage Proposal after his Big Win at the Australian Open

Sports | January 20, 2020, Monday // 13:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Received a Marriage Proposal after his Big Win at the Australian Open novinite.bg

Grigor Dimitrov started the Australian Open with a win after defeating Juan Ignacio Londero in 4 sets - 4: 6, 6: 2, 6: 0, 6: 4.

During the meeting, the Bulgarian best tennis player also received a marriage proposal, which came from one of his supporters, who watched him live from the stands at Melbourne Arena. After the game, Dimitrov himself thanked for the support and admitted that he always feels great when playing in Australia. 

 

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Grigor Dimitrov, marriage, Australian Open
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria