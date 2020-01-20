Grigor Dimitrov Received a Marriage Proposal after his Big Win at the Australian Open

Grigor Dimitrov started the Australian Open with a win after defeating Juan Ignacio Londero in 4 sets - 4: 6, 6: 2, 6: 0, 6: 4.

During the meeting, the Bulgarian best tennis player also received a marriage proposal, which came from one of his supporters, who watched him live from the stands at Melbourne Arena. After the game, Dimitrov himself thanked for the support and admitted that he always feels great when playing in Australia.