Tehran Won't Withdraw from the 2015 Nuclear Deal?

Iran will not withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, quoted by news agencies. According to him, the EU has no legal basis to trigger the dispute mechanism in Iran’s nuclear deal .

Mousavi even accused the conserned European countries that they did not respect their part of the deal. He said the EU's claims were unfounded.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament SpeakerAli Larijani threatened that Tehran could "seriously reconsider" its cooperation with theInternational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if the EU take an "unfair" approach to the dispute settlement mechanism, which is an important part of Iran's nuclear deal.

"We openly declare that if European states for any reason take an unfair approach to the use of the dispute settlement mechanism, we will seriously review our cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency," said the speaker of the Iranian parliament.

Last week, Germany, France and the UK announced they were formally triggering the dispute mechanism in Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.