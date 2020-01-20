Oxfam Report: 2,153 Billionaires Have More Wealth than 4.6 Billion People

About 2,000 of the world's richest people own more than the poorest 4 billion and 600 million. The new inequality statistics has been published by the large association of charities Oxfam.

The report focuses on policies that allow men to dominate the top ranks of business and government. Economic inequality, the report argues, is built on gender inequality.

"Women are supporting the market economy with cheap and free labor and they are also supporting the state by providing care that should be provided by the public sector," the report states. "This unpaid work is fueling a sexist economic system that takes from the many and puts money in the pockets of the few.", Oxfam reported.

Among the report's key findings:

The world's 2,153 billionaires have more wealth than 4.6 billion people.

The 22 richest men have more wealth than all the women in Africa. According to the UN, there are 326 million aged 20 and over.

The world's richest 1% have more than twice as much wealth as 6.9 billion people.

The value of unpaid care work by women aged 15 and over is $10.8 trillion annually.

The number of billionaires has doubled over the past decade.