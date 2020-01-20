First Case of the Deadly Virus in China Confirmed in South Korea

Today, South Korea has confirmed the first case of a mysterious virus that appeared last month in China, heightening concerns about the spread of the epidemic.

The South Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the virus was discovered in a 35-year-old Chinese woman who arrived by plane from the Chinese city of Wuhan. The woman visited a hospital in Wuhan due to a runny nose. She was prescribed medication and then left for South Korea.

After the woman arrived Seoul's Incheon South Korea Airport she tested positive for the virus and had been treated at a local hospital. This brings the number of countries with confirmed cases to four, Quartz reported.