The British Government is Considering Moving the House of Lords Outside London

www.pixabay.com

British Conservatives announced yesterday that the government is considering moving the House of Lords - the the upper house of the British Parliament - outside of London to re-establish voter relations, DPA reported.

“It’s about demonstrating to people that we are going to do things differently. The Labour party lost millions of voters because they failed to listen.”, Conservative party chairman, James Cleverly said.

The membership in the House of Lords is granted by appointment or else by heredity or official function

Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly said it was an idea ministers were considering. Local media reported that the House of Lords could be moved from London's Westminster to York, a small town in the north-east of England.

We are considering different options for making every part of the United Kingdom connected with government and politics, Cleverly told Sky News. The (Brexit) referendum in 2016 was not just about our relations with the European Union, it was also about millions of people and their relations with politics in general, he added.

