Nearly 100 Dangerous Prisoners Escaped from a Prison in Paraguay

Nearly 100 prisoners, many of whom are members of a large Brazilian drug and arms-trafficking gang and considered as "highly dangerous,", escaped from a Paraguayan prison near the border with Brazil on Sunday, police said.

Prisoners, both Brazilians and Paraguayans, escaped through a tunnel dug from the prison in the border city of Pedro Juan Caballero, a police spokesman said. "Our best men have gone to the border to attempt to recapture the prisoners," she said.

The number of escapees totalled 76, including 40 Brazilians and 36 Paraguans, officials said.

Justice Minister Cecilia Perez issued a sharp condemnation, telling reporters that it must have taken prisoners "several weeks" to build the tunnel, and adding, "It is evident that the staff knew nothing and did nothing.", rfi reported.

The prison's warden was fired and dozens of guards were arrested.

Most of the refugees are members of a criminal gang known as First Capital Command, one of the most powerful gangs in Brazil.