5 People Died in a Russian Hotel after it was Flooded with Boiling Water (VIDEO)
Five people were killed that night after a hot water pipe exploded in a small private hotel in the Russian city of Perm and flooded a basement hotel room with boiling water, the regional investigative committee said, Reuters and TASS reported.
All victims were guests of the hotel.
Three more people with severe burns have been hospitalized.
Investigators opened a criminal case under the charge of the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, the Moscow Times reported.
#BREAKING #Russia In #Perm, five people died in a hotel "Caramel" due to a break in a hot water pipe, three more were hospitalized with burns. The hotel is located on the ground floor of the building. pic.twitter.com/4wYMPEHDY0— Kapil Patil (@Kapil_Patils) January 20, 2020
- » At least 57 were Killed in Avalanches in Pakistan
- » Public Bus Fell into a Huge Hole in China, at least 6 People are Killed (PHOTOS)
- » Powerful Explosion in a Residential Building in Varna Killed Two People
- » The Severe Weather in Afghanistan and Pakistan Killed at least 43 People
- » Avalanche Killed Two People and Injured Three others in the United States
- » Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes in Iran, there are Killed