5 People Died in a Russian Hotel after it was Flooded with Boiling Water (VIDEO)

Five people were killed that night after a hot water pipe exploded in a small private hotel in the Russian city of Perm and flooded a basement hotel room with boiling water, the regional investigative committee said, Reuters and TASS reported.

All victims were guests of the hotel.

Three more people with severe burns have been hospitalized.

Investigators opened a criminal case under the charge of the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, the Moscow Times reported.