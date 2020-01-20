Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 0C to 5C

It will be cloudy today before noon. In the afternoon, the clouds over western Bulgaria will disperse. There will be light northwest wind, in eastern Bulgaria – moderate north wind. Maximum temperatures mainly between 0C and 5C, in Sofia - about 2C. Atmospheric pressure is significantly higher than the monthly average and will continue to rise during the day. This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

