Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 0C to 5C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 20, 2020, Monday // 08:56| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It will be cloudy today before noon. In the afternoon, the clouds over western Bulgaria will disperse. There will be light northwest wind, in eastern Bulgaria – moderate north wind. Maximum temperatures mainly between 0C and 5C, in Sofia - about 2C. Atmospheric pressure is significantly higher than the monthly average and will continue to rise during the day. This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
- » China Bans Plastic Bags and Straws
- » Strong Earthquake in Greece
- » Code Yellow Warning for Fog has been Issued for 20 Bulgarian Regions Today
- » Elevated Levels of Fine Particulate Matter is Sofia
- » Weather Forecast: Fogs, Maximum Temperatures between 0C and 5C
- » Rain in Australia Caused Flooding (VIDEO)