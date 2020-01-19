Strong Earthquake in Greece

A 5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Greece in the Ionian Sea, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The quake was registered at 4:52 am local time.

The epicentre is 6 km from the village of Valsamata on the island of Kefalonia in the Ionian Sea. The earthquake was at a depth of 5 km.

No casualties or material damage have been reported so far.