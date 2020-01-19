World Leaders Gather in Berlin to Discuss the Libyan Crisis

The world leaders' meeting will take place today in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host a peace conference on Libya, which will take place in Berlin on Sunday, the German government's office reported, quoted by the DPA and BTA as saying.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will be joined by presidents of Russia, Turkey and France and other world leaders to hold talks under the auspices of the United Nations.

The main purpose of the meeting is to force foreign forces that have influence in the region to stop interfering in the war - whether through weapons, troops or funding.

The conference was organized in coordination with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Guterres and the UN Special Envoy for the country, Ghassan Salamé, lead consultations to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Libya. The German government has said that representatives of the US, Russia, Turkey, the European Union and other countries will take part in the conference.

Libya's head of internationally recognized government, Fayez al-Sarraj and Libyan National Army commander Khalifa Haftar are also invited to participate.

Haftar left the Moscow conference without signing the prepared deal which was aimed at ending nine months of fighting around the capital.