World Day of Snowman

Society | January 18, 2020, Saturday // 17:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: World Day of Snowman www.pixabay.com

The snowman is the beloved symbol for the winter. He is one of the most popular figures worldwide. Wherever people know snow they know also snow formed figures and figurines. The snowman is apolitical and has no religious background. Two of many reasons to enjoy high sympathies everywhere.

Anyhow he himself belongs to threatened species. Due to his short lifespan the snowman symbolizes fugacity. Nowadays the global warming i.e. in Central Europe results that the snowman becomes rather rare. Less snow is falling. Snow is melting much faster, is remaining for short periods only. Often that short that time isn’t sufficient for construction of a snowman.

The Worldday of Snowman represents both aspects: On one side the snowman as a symbol for dangers impending him and us, especially by climate changes. On the other side the snowman as a leitmotif for friendliness and sympathy.

Obviously, this world day must be timed to the winter. It shouldn’t be too close to other holidays and celebrations like Christmas, New Year, carnival or Easter. Also the date may not be used for any other important event. And of course, a chance of snow must exist. Finally the date of the worldday has to noticed and remembered easily.

Is there a better number than 18 or 81 to stylise a snowman? Figure 8 looks like a snowman, figure 1 like his stick or broom. Date 81 isn’t possible, so 18 is the best choice.


Source: worlddayofsnowman.com

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria