Varicella Boom throughout Bulgaria
archive
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
More than 2,000 cases of varicella have been registered since the beginning of the year, NOVA reports. This is what health authorities say.
Human alphaherpesvirus 3, usually referred to as the varicella-zoster virus, is one of eight herpesviruses known to infect humans. It causes chickenpox, a disease most commonly affecting children, teens, and young adults, and shingles in adults; shingles is rare in children.
- » Hepatitis A Boom in Bobov Dol
- » Third Man Infected with the New Coronavirus Has been Hospitalized in Singapore
- » Eight People Have Died Following Complications of a Flu Infection Greece
- » Japan Confirmed the First Case of a New Type Pneumonia-Like Virus
- » Only 20.6% of Women in Bulgaria had been Screened for Breast Cancer
- » Varna Region: More than 40,000 Pigs will be Put Down due to ASF