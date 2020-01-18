Varicella Boom throughout Bulgaria

More than 2,000 cases of varicella have been registered since the beginning of the year, NOVA reports. This is what health authorities say.

Human alphaherpesvirus 3, usually referred to as the varicella-zoster virus, is one of eight herpesviruses known to infect humans. It causes chickenpox, a disease most commonly affecting children, teens, and young adults, and shingles in adults; shingles is rare in children.