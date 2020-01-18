Kozloduy NPP will be Mmodernized by The American Westinghouse Electric Company

Society | January 18, 2020, Saturday // 15:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Kozloduy NPP will be Mmodernized by The American Westinghouse Electric Company www.kznpp.org

The American Westinghouse Electric Company has signed a contract for the modernization of Kozloduy nuclear power plant.

Westinghouse announced it would upgrade the current information and control systems of reactors 5 and 6 to the latest standards so they may operate for a further 30 years, until 2049. This will ensure better competitiveness and efficiency in the way the reactors function, BNR reported.

The digitalization and modernization of the operating nuclear fleet is a key part of our client's long-term operations and a strategic priority for Westinghouse, said Tarik Choho, president of Westinghouse's Europe, Middle East and Africa operating plant services business unit. He added that the company has been working with Kozloduy NPP for over 15 years.

The contract signed is for the sum of EUR 32 million. 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kozloduy NPP, modernize, American Westinghouse Electric Company
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria