Kozloduy NPP will be Mmodernized by The American Westinghouse Electric Company

The American Westinghouse Electric Company has signed a contract for the modernization of Kozloduy nuclear power plant.

Westinghouse announced it would upgrade the current information and control systems of reactors 5 and 6 to the latest standards so they may operate for a further 30 years, until 2049. This will ensure better competitiveness and efficiency in the way the reactors function, BNR reported.

The digitalization and modernization of the operating nuclear fleet is a key part of our client's long-term operations and a strategic priority for Westinghouse, said Tarik Choho, president of Westinghouse's Europe, Middle East and Africa operating plant services business unit. He added that the company has been working with Kozloduy NPP for over 15 years.

The contract signed is for the sum of EUR 32 million.