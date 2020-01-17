Code Yellow Warning for Fog has been Issued for 20 Bulgarian Regions Today

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 17, 2020, Friday // 16:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Code Yellow Warning for Fog has been Issued for 20 Bulgarian Regions Today www.pixabay.com

A Code Yellow warning for fog has been issued for 20 Bulgarian regions today, 17 January, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Ruse, Razgrad, Silistra, Dobrich, Sofia district and city, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv and Stara Zagora.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), code yellow, fog, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria