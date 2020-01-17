Code Yellow Warning for Fog has been Issued for 20 Bulgarian Regions Today
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 17, 2020, Friday // 16:32| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A Code Yellow warning for fog has been issued for 20 Bulgarian regions today, 17 January, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
The warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Ruse, Razgrad, Silistra, Dobrich, Sofia district and city, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv and Stara Zagora.
- » Elevated Levels of Fine Particulate Matter is Sofia
- » Weather Forecast: Fogs, Maximum Temperatures between 0C and 5C
- » Rain in Australia Caused Flooding (VIDEO)
- » Strong Earthquake Shook China
- » Two People were Killed after Volcanic Eruption in Philippines
- » Elevated Levels of Fine Particulate Matter is Sofia