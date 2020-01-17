A Code Yellow warning for fog has been issued for 20 Bulgarian regions today, 17 January, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Ruse, Razgrad, Silistra, Dobrich, Sofia district and city, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv and Stara Zagora.