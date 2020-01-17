BNR: Prosecutor’s Office Investigates Gathering of European Extremists in Sofia

The prosecutor’s office is launching an investigation of the Bulgarian National Union. The union is organizer of Lukov March which takes place on 22 February, an event banned by order of Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandakova.

The investigation will look for evidence that a general crime has been committed and whether the event complies with the requirements of the Political Parties Act, BNR reported

Lukov March is a torch procession commemorating General Hristo Lukov, leader of one of the fascist organizations in Bulgaria in the years of World War II. The general is a highly controversial figure and the commemorative procession has, in recent years, been bringing together, in Sofia, neo-Nazis from all over Europe. Bulgarian NGOs and world media describe it as a far right extremist event

