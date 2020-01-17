Sofia in the Top 300 for the Most Expensive Cities in the World

January 17, 2020
Bulgaria: Sofia in the Top 300 for the Most Expensive Cities in the World www.pixabay.com

Sofia is ranked 297th among the 4440 cities the list of the most expensive cities in the world. Our maritime capital Varna ranks 333rd, Plovdiv - 339th and Burgas - 358th.

This is according to the crowd-sourced global databaseNumbeo index, which publishes a ranking of the most expensive cities in the world. As stated on the website of the service, the "cost of living index" is calculated on the basis of prices in shops and restaurants, transport tariffs, utility bills and purchasing power of the local population.

For comparison, Bucharest (Romania) ranks 304, Belgrade (Serbia) 308, Tirana (Albania) 314, followed by Sarajevo (BiH) 315.

Zurich is a leader in the cost of living index this year.

The most expensive cities to live in are Zurich, followed by Basel, Lausanne, Geneva and Bern.

The top ten also include Stavanger, Oslo and Trondheim (all in Norway), Reykjavik (Iceland) and Bergen (Norway).

Summary about cost of living in Sofia:

Four-person family monthly costs: BGN 3,054.72 without rent.

A single person monthly costs: BGN 870.60 without rent.

Cost of living index in Sofia is 60.02% lower than in New York.

Cost of living rank 297th out of 442 cities in the world.

Sofia has a cost of living index of 39.98.

