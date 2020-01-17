Eurostat: Lowest Rate of Prisoners in the EU since 2000

In the EU in 2017, there were on average 116 prisoners per 100 000 people, a rate which is the lowest since 2000, Eurostat reported.

Among the Member States, the highest rate was observed in Lithuania (232 prisoners per 100 000), followed by Czechia (209), Estonia (207), Poland (196) and Latvia (193), and the lowest in Denmark (59), Sweden (57) and Finland (56). On average in the EU, 5% of prisoners were women.

