Elevated Levels of Fine Particulate Matter is Sofia
January 17, 2020, Friday
www.pixabay.com
Elevated levels of fine particulate matter have been registered in Sofia, airsofia.info reported. According to the map, the air is polluted in almost the entire city.
Most polluted residential areas are Knyazhevo, Gorna Banya, Karpuzitsa, Boyana, Ovcha Kupel, Studentski grad, Krasna Polyana and parts of Mladost 2.
The map is provided by airsofia.info
