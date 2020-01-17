Ukraine's Prime Minister Resigned

Ukraine’s prime minister Oleksiy Valeriyovych handed his resignation letter after an audio of him reportedly criticising President Volodomyr Zelenskiy’s understanding of the economy leaked earlier, The Guardian reported.

“To remove any doubts about our respect for and trust in the president, I have written a resignation letter and handed it over to the president,” Oleksiy Goncharuk wrote on his official Facebook page.

He said the audio “artificially created an impression that my team and I do not respect the president”.

“This is not true,” he said. “I came to this post to carry out the president’s programme.”

It is reported that the president is still considering weather he'll accept the resignation.