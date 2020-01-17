Italian PM Giuseppe Conte: EU May Send Troops to Libya

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said could send troops to Libya to maintain peace after the ceasefire between the parties.

Conte visited Algeria on Thursday, where he met with President of the Republic of Abdelmadjid Tebboune, RIA Novosti reported.

"Sending troops to Libya is one of the possibilities we will consider. But we should try to direct the situation to a peaceful solution by comparing our positions.”, the prime minister told Italian reporters, referring to the agenda of the upcoming Libyan conflict conference, which will be held in Berlin on January 19th.

“Once the military option is set aside, the efforts to send mediation and peacekeepers to Libya will become an option. We can say that we are open to this.” Conte added.

