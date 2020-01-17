Consultations with President Radev on the Problems in the Election Process Continue
At the initiative of President Rumen Radev, a meeting on topical issues of the electoral process, as well as measures for overcoming the problems, will be held at 10 am today, the press centre of the Head of State announced.
Representatives of the executive and the legislature and the political parties are invited to participate in the conversation. The meeting is open to the media, the Presidency added.
