Hepatitis A Boom in Bobov Dol
www.pixabay.com
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Hepatitis A boom in Bobov Dol. According to official data from RHI-Kyustendil, epidemic outbreaks were registered in some places. There are 25 registered cases for the past three months in the region.
Parents of children from the city expressed their concern. They don't believe that the municipality is taking sufficient measures to curb the disease.
An epidemic has not yet been announced.
- » Third Man Infected with the New Coronavirus Has been Hospitalized in Singapore
- » Eight People Have Died Following Complications of a Flu Infection Greece
- » Japan Confirmed the First Case of a New Type Pneumonia-Like Virus
- » Only 20.6% of Women in Bulgaria had been Screened for Breast Cancer
- » Varna Region: More than 40,000 Pigs will be Put Down due to ASF
- » BNR: Over 10% of Bulgarians don't Pay Health Insurance Contributions