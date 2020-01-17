Hepatitis A Boom in Bobov Dol

Hepatitis A boom in Bobov Dol. According to official data from RHI-Kyustendil, epidemic outbreaks were registered in some places. There are 25 registered cases for the past three months in the region.

Parents of children from the city expressed their concern. They don't believe that the municipality is taking sufficient measures to curb the disease.

An epidemic has not yet been announced.

