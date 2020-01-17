Hundreds of Kilograms Toxic Waste Found in Lukovit

Hundreds of pounds of hazardous waste were discovered a week ago near Lukovit. Municipality officials have detected a truck with a registration in Veliko Tarnovo to dispose of liquids and rubbish of unclear origin. The police and prosecutor's office intervened after a signal.

According to a prosecutor's decree, the waste - liquids of unclear origin, which emit an awful odor, were detained at the Lukovit landfill.

"The waste was seized by the prosecution." explained Lukovit Mayor Ivan Grancharov.

The waste is found to be dangerous and toxic. After that signal, the prosecutor's office, the police intervened. "Criminal proceedings are underway,” the mayor said.

The truck was caught on camera. The video footage clearly shows the truck's registration number.

Police are already working on the case. More information is expected later today.