Hundreds of Kilograms Toxic Waste Found in Lukovit

Society | January 17, 2020, Friday // 11:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Hundreds of Kilograms Toxic Waste Found in Lukovit www.pixabay.com

Hundreds of pounds of hazardous waste were discovered a week ago near Lukovit. Municipality officials have detected a truck with a registration in Veliko Tarnovo to dispose of liquids and rubbish of unclear origin. The police and prosecutor's office intervened after a signal.

According to a prosecutor's decree, the waste - liquids of unclear origin, which emit an awful odor, were detained at the Lukovit landfill.

"The waste was seized by the prosecution." explained Lukovit Mayor Ivan Grancharov.

The waste is found to be dangerous and toxic. After that signal, the prosecutor's office, the police intervened. "Criminal proceedings are underway,” the mayor said.

The truck was caught on camera. The video footage clearly shows the truck's registration number.

Police are already working on the case. More information is expected later today.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: toxic, waste, Lukovit, truck
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria