Bulgarian Man Brutally Murdered in London

A Bulgarian has been found dead at his London home, a homicide investigation has been launched, Daily Mail reports.

Police were called to the scene of an ambulancein Croydon by the London Ambulance Service at around 8.50am on Monday morning after reports that a man had been found dead in his home. Тhe victim is about 60 years old.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the Bulgarian native died of multiple injuries.. His relatives have been informed of his death.

Officers are urging anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the police.

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Rance, who is leading the investigation, said:

'Our investigation is moving quickly but we are keen to speak to anyone who saw or spoke to Krasimir after 4pm on the afternoon of Saturday, 11 January.

